Karnataka HC sends BBMP graft cases back to trial court for fresh review

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court remitted to the trial court 115 cases involving misappropriation of crores of rupees by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and civil contractors while executing works between 2005-06 and 2011-12. The high court wants the trial court to consider the cases afresh.

Justice HP Sandesh passed the order, allowing the criminal revision petitions filed by the state government against the discharge of all officials and contractors by the trial court.

“The high court quashed the proceedings and reserved liberty to the State to proceed against the accused persons to obtain the sanction and time-bound direction was given to consider the sanction.

The State also placed on record the sanction given in some of the cases and also rejection in some of the cases as contended by the counsel of the accused.

The trial court committed an error in interdicting the proceedings without allowing the prosecution to lead further evidence including secondary evidence, as well as only for non-production of the original TVCC report, the proceedings were interdicted and the procedure adopted by the trial court is unknown to law,” the judge said.

The trial court discharged officials and contractors from the cases in 2023, on the ground that the prosecution failed to produce the original copy of the Technical Vigilance Committee Cell (TVCC) report. The state government filed the revision petition, stating that the discharge of the accused is contrary to evidence and material on record and the impugned orders should be set aside.