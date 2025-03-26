Karnataka launches BCG vaccination drive for adults to combat TB

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday announced the launch of a large-scale BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin) vaccination programme for adults across 16 districts in an effort to prevent tuberculosis (TB). The vaccination drive was launched as part of World Tuberculosis Day, observed on March 24.

Traditionally administered to infants, BCG revaccination has shown to provide extra immunity in adults against TB, especially those in high-risk groups.

Speaking at the event, Rao said that so far, 1,060 gram panchayats in the state have been declared TB-free. Under the TB eradication drive, 98,721 nutritious food kits have been distributed to TB patients.

The minister further said the government aims to provide universal treatment for all TB patients and achieve zero TB mortality. In 2024, over 20 lakh suspected TB patients underwent sputum tests, and 77,987 TB cases were identified. He highlighted that TB mortality rate in the state reduced to 6 per cent, from 8 per cent.

Rao added that for administrative efficiency, the state has been divided into 32 District TB Centres (DTCs), further classified into 275 TB Units (TUs), with one TB unit established for every 2.5 lakh people. Additionally, 1,450 microscopic centres have been set up in primary health centres.