Karnataka Postal Circle to launch 32 integrated delivery centres by July 1

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the delivery process by the postal department, the Karnataka Postal Circle plans to open 32 Integrated Delivery Centres across the state by July 1.

This will benefit the public as the department aims to increase the number of doorstep deliveries to two, from the single delivery done at present.

Karnataka has 58 head post offices and 1,741 sub post offices. All head post offices and about 50 per cent of sub post offices deliver letters and parcels.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE, “A total of 16 of 32 centres we plan to launch by July 1, will be in Bengaluru. Post offices delivering letters have unique pin codes, with bigger cities having multiple pin codes, and 4 or 5 pin codes will be serviced from a single facility.”

Apart from efficiencies of scale, this system would negate the effect of incorrect pin code use by the public, he explained.