The Malady of Modern Masculinity

Thrillers and murder mysteries have a way of blitzing into the popularity charts. As audience fascination with true crime media signals a morbid cultural taste, fictional media featuring themes like suburban gothic always turns out to be a success. Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence, a limited series currently dominating viewership across the globe, is a four-part series streaming on Netflix, which goes beyond the crime, to be a searing indictment of modern masculinity.

Shot entirely in single-take episodes and set in England, Adolescence begins with the arrest of a 13-year-old Jamie Miller from his suburban middle-class house. As hinted, the concern of the show lies not in mystery: by the end of the first episode, it is obvious via CCTV footage to everyone, including the audience, that Miller has stabbed one of the girls in his class to death. The concern here lies in the construction of masculinity, inceldom, and the effect of the ‘manosphere’ on impressionable teenagers throughout the world. Clinical psychologist at DHEE Hospitals, Shrikari S Rao, comments on the trend, “One of the concerning aspects of online toxicity, particularly digital misogyny, is its tendency to push young minds toward seeking and proving dominance,” adding on the early roots, “Children today begin consuming digital content as early as 1.5 years old, and by ages three to four, they start forming attitudes about gender roles. By the time they are six or seven, these attitudes become more defined and start to shape their social interactions.”

The rise of the ‘manosphere’ has been an issue debated so far, but it has unfortunately been limited only to gender, on a presumption of it working in a vacuum, without drawing a correlation to the rise of alt-right fascism around the world. Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director at Cadabams Hospitals, shares, “Some of these [incel and alt-right] discussions gain traction because they provide simplified explanations for complex issues. While the internet has allowed for diverse perspectives, it has also contributed to echo chambers, where certain ideas get reinforced without room for critical discussion.”Aditi Bhattacharya, Head of School at Radcliffe International, Gottigere, says that this rise has been tangible since the pandemic. “Since Covid, students have been spending more time online, where social interactions are shaped by digital content rather than real-life experiences. While most students are respectful and open-minded, we have observed a shift where some boys express rigid views about gender roles, often influenced by online figures who present extreme versions of masculinity. This is not necessarily a result of deep-seated misogyny but rather a reflection of how online communities provide a sense of belonging.”

As adages go, prevention being better than cure is tested and true. Early detection might save most children from hyper-gendered adolescence. “It is important that parents must spend quality time with their kids. Rather than focusing only on restriction, parents can encourage critical thinking from an early age. This means engaging children in conversations about relationships, respect, and online behaviour before they become heavily exposed to such content,” notes Bhattacharya. Cadabam also stresses on it, sharing, “If a teenager is strongly influenced by certain online narratives, therapy can provide a space for them to explore their thoughts without judgment. Instead of confronting them with opposing views, a therapist can help them understand why they feel drawn to certain perspectives and introduce them to alternative ways of thinking. Techniques like cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can help in recognising and challenging rigid belief systems while building emotional resilience.”