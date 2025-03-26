Women workforce representation in IT services at 21.2 per cent in 2024

BENGALURU: In the IT Services sector, female workforce participation has increased from 7.8% in 2020 to 21.2% in 2024. However, it has declined when compared to 2023 (26.50%.), signalling the existence of inherent challenges that complicate the sustained promotion of inclusivity within this domain.

Women's representation in mid-level roles grew just 4.13% to 8.93% in the corresponding period (2020-2024), according to the 'Gender Parity-Shaping Workforce Equity' report, released by TeamLease Digital.

Interestingly, in GCCs (global capability centres) female workforce participation has reduced to 38.30% in 2024, compared to 42.40% in 2022. In 2023, it was 33.60%. The report points out that this fluctuating trend is due to various factors, including shifts in hiring patterns and the cyclical nature of business demand, all of which play a pivotal role in shaping the composition of the workforce.

On the other hand, the tech in non-tech industries exhibits a steady improvement (from 1.90% in 2020 to 14% in 2024), suggesting that there are ongoing and persistent efforts to address and bridge the gender gaps.

Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital told TNIE that in the last two-three years, the number of new hires in the tech industry has actually gone down because of lay-offs and market situation. "In the last five years (2020-2024), female participation in the tech contractual workforce has gone up from 9.51% to 27.98%, and this shows very good upside in the kind of hiring that is happening across the industries," she said.