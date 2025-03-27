BMTC bus runs over two youth, drags them for over 50m

BENGALURU: In a horrific accident, two men were run over by a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus at the Murugeshpalya signal on Old Airport Road around 10 pm Wednesday. They were dragged for over 50 metres.

The bus driver and conductor panicked, parked the bus in the middle of the road with passengers, and fled the scene, said eyewitnesses. The bus, 335E, was on its way from Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to Kadugodi.

According to Balaji, a cab driver who was among the first to reach the spot after the incident, the duo was coming from the road on the opposite side. “At the Murugeshpalya signal, one of the victims — a pedestrian — who was crossing the road from the gym he had visited, and the second victim — a Rapido driver on a small two-wheeler — were trying to take a U-turn. The bus coming from the opposite direction hit them. They were dragged for 50 metres and were crushed under the wheels of the bus,” Balaji said.

Both the victims, who appear to be in their twenties, were rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Jeevan Bima Nagar inspector Nataraj told The New Indian Express, “I had just completed my shift at the same spot and gone home. I had even sent home my official car. I heard of the accident and rushed here in an autorickshaw. We are still gathering information. It could be possible overspeeding by the bus driver.”

Shankar, a lorry driver, said he helped the police move the bus from the middle of the road and parked it 100metres away from the accident spot.

Meanwhile, traffic was affected for an hour on the busy Old Airport Road owing to the accident.