FDA inspects ice cream, cool drink units in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With summer setting in and demand for frozen desserts and soft drinks surging, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) has started inspecting ice cream and soft drinks manufacturing units across Karnataka.

Sources said the investigation aims to identify shops, following unhygienic storage practices, use of excessive artificial essence, harmful colours, and poor-quality water or raw ingredients in their products. FDA is particularly focusing on locally prepared ice creams and beverages, ensuring they meet safety standards.

“On Wednesday, the department inspected locally prepared ice cream and soft drink manufacturing units across the state to check for hygiene violations and adulteration. The drive will continue today as well (Thursday),” a department official said, explaining that ice creams can be

contaminated in several ways — using low-quality or contaminated water, harmful synthetic colours, and excessive artificial essence to enhance flavour and appearance. Some manufacturers also use substandard milk and fats instead of dairy products, compromising safety. Poor storage, such as improper freezing or exposure to pests, further increases health risks. Since children consume these products the most, ensuring strict quality checks is essential to prevent foodborne illnesses, the official added.

During the inspections, 479 establishments were checked, and 174 were found violating hygiene standards. Notices were issued for failing to maintain cleanliness, including food storage in unsanitary conditions, unclean kitchen, and pest infestations. FDA imposed Rs 62,000 fine with additional penalties yet to be levied based on further assessments.