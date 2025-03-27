Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returns Greater Bengaluru Bill to government, seeks clarification

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sent the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which was passed in the legislative Assembly and Council during the recent session, back to the state government, seeking some clarifications.

In a note to the government, the governor said that he is of the opinion that before going ahead with the Bill, concerns of various civic organisations and stakeholders should be addressed.

The Bill proposes to restructure Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by splitting it up to seven municipal corporations.

Leaders of BJP, the main opposition party, and various civic organisations have met him and submitted memorandums stating that the Bill is in violation of the 74th Constitutional amendment and disempowers the State Election Commission, the governor said.

The governor said the leaders of BJP and civic organisations expressed concern that the Bill allows the government to have its control over Greater Bengaluru Area rather than empowering urban local bodies.