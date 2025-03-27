One more held in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao.

The accused, Sahil Sakariya Jain, a native of Ballari and a gold dealer, was allegedly involved in selling smuggled gold in India and facilitating hawala transac-tions. Sources said digital evidence was found linking Jain to Ranya’s gold smuggling operations. DRI summoned Jain for questioning on Tuesday.

It was found he had helped Ranya sell smuggled gold on multiple occasion. He was involved in plans to dispose of the gold, which was seized from Ranya on March 3. Ranya had contacted Jain through her Dubai phone number and had conversation about disposing the gold. He he was arrested on Wednesday under Section 108 of Customs Act, 1962.

He was produced before Special Court for Economic Offences and sent to police custidy. Sources said Ranya wrapped gold bars around her waist and calf muscles using crepe bandages and tissues. She also concealed cut gold bars in her shoes and front pockets.