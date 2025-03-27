The Kunal Kamra Fiasco: Bengaluru-based artistes spare their two cents (and sense)

India’s downward spiral in free-speech indices has been nothing short of remarkable; in a recent study conducted by The Future of Free Expression, an independent body of panelists, it came at 24 out of a pool of 33 countries in total.

The Kunal Kamra fiasco, which began with the comedian taking a satirical jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has developed into The Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai being vandalised by members of the Shiv Sena, and Mumbai Police issuing a summon for the comedian. While the price of a joke is levied against the comedian, Bengaluru-based artistes opine on the issue.