With ATC upgrade, simultaneous take-off, landing at KIA next year

BENGALURU: The maximum utilisation of both runways at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) by carrying out simultaneous landings and take-off of aircraft will happen next year. A major upgradation of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) System is underway inside the premises of the airport.
Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently awarded the Spanish firm, Indra Sistemas SA, the contract to fully automate and upgrade the ATC Automated Data Processing Systems at a cost of Rs 120 crore.
The schedule for completion is mid-2026. AAI Bengaluru General Manager K Anbarasu told TNIE,”The safety at the airport will go up enormously when the upgraded Air Navigation System is in place. Along with the monitoring of aircraft, any vehicle movement in the entire operations area including the apron and the taxiway will be detected. The precision guidance provided to the ATC tower will permit simultaneous landing and take off of aircraft safely in the North Runway and the South Runway thereby ensuring maximum utilisation of the facilities at KIA.”
Presently only the north runway is monitored completely. “The upgraded systems will track the south runway too making it very safe for all.” Operations are gradually being shifted from Alpha 1 building to Alpha 2 building, both of which are part of a massive building near Terminal 1. “BIAL has handed over Alpha 2 to us. AAI office has shifted to the new location on the ground floor now. Civil and electrical works are completed to instal systems in the new building,” Anbarasu said. AAI has planned all the activities without affecting the operations of the aircraft, he added.
Additionally, 33 Multilateration systems and 2 Surface Management Radars are being installed.”They will provide an aircraft’s position and Automation System will alert the ATC officer tower if there is any impending collision of aircraft due to proximity so that emergency remedial measures can be taken,” the official said.