With ATC upgrade, simultaneous take-off, landing at KIA next year

BENGALURU: The maximum utilisation of both runways at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) by carrying out simultaneous landings and take-off of aircraft will happen next year. A major upgradation of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) System is underway inside the premises of the airport.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently awarded the Spanish firm, Indra Sistemas SA, the contract to fully automate and upgrade the ATC Automated Data Processing Systems at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

The schedule for completion is mid-2026. AAI Bengaluru General Manager K Anbarasu told TNIE,”The safety at the airport will go up enormously when the upgraded Air Navigation System is in place. Along with the monitoring of aircraft, any vehicle movement in the entire operations area including the apron and the taxiway will be detected. The precision guidance provided to the ATC tower will permit simultaneous landing and take off of aircraft safely in the North Runway and the South Runway thereby ensuring maximum utilisation of the facilities at KIA.”