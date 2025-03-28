Bank can’t recover entire pension towards loan: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed a nationalised bank not to recover over 50% of an employee’s pension towards his loan account. The court, however, said it is open for the bank to resort to any other method within law to recover the balance amount with interest.

Justice SG Pandit passed the order while partly allowing a petition filed by Murugan OK, a retired employee from Kerala, questioning Canara Bank’s action of deducting the entire pension amount towards loan instalments.

“It is not that the bank would be remediless for recovery. For recovery of loan dues, the bank could enforce security obtained. The pension is paid to an employee to sustain himself after retirement. Normally, recovery should not exceed 50 percent of the take-home salary, if an employee is in service.

The same principle should apply in the instant case also. If the entire pension is permitted to be recovered towards loan dues, it would be violative of Article 21 of the Constitution. A pensioner would not be in a position to get reemployment and if the pensioner is depending only on the pension, then his family would be in financial distress,” the court observed.

Murugan moved the high court through his advocate R Ganesh Rao to direct Canara Bank to stop Canara Bank from recovering the entire loan amount from his pension. He also requested that charging penal interest on educational loan should be stopped immediately. He prayed for the recovery of bank dues as per the instalments fixed by the bank.