Three killed, three hurt in car-truck collision in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three persons, including two women of the same family died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in Channapatna traffic police station limits in Ramanagara district on Thursday.

The incident happened at Tittamaranahalli by-pass around 10 am. The five were in a car on the service road of the Bengaluru-Mysuru access controlled highway towards Mysuru, when they were hit by a truck.

The deceased have been identified as Shivaprakash, 37, from Bengaluru Puttagowramma, 72, and Shivarathna, 50, from Mangadhalli in Channapatana. Nataraju, 42, and Suma, 36, the other two car occupants sustained injuries. The bodies were shifted to the Channapatna Government Hospital’s mortuary. Nagesh, the driver of the van also sustained injuries.