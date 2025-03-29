BBMP unveils Rs 19,930 crore budget for 2025-26; allocates funds for tunnel roads, infrastructure

BENGALURU: Following the line drawn in the state budget, the most criticised projects — the sky deck, tunnel road, double decker flyover, white topped roads and utilising buffer zones along drains for road works — have found their place in the 2025- 26 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget for the state capital.

The city corporation released a budget outlay of Rs 19,930.64 crore for 2025- 26, while last year the budget outlay was Rs 12,371.63 crore. Furthermore, from April 1, citizens will also have to pay garbage user fees ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 400 per month depending upon the built-up area.

The BBMP budget states that the total receipts of Rs 19,927.08 crore also comprise of an opening balance of Rs 2.53 crore, revenue from its own resources of Rs 11,149.17 crore and central and state government grants of Rs 8,778.94 crore. With this budget, including a total expenditure of Rs 19,927.08 crore, a surplus budget of Rs 3.56 crore is presented before the citizens of Bengaluru.

The BBMP listed Rs 42,000 crore for tunnel roads, where Rs 17,780 crore is being used for constructing tunnels along NH-7 from Hebbal-Hosur Road up to Silk Board.

“A detailed project report is being prepared. The state government has also stood guarantee for the project for Rs 19,000 crore. The project will be done under viability gap funds where 40% is financed by the government and BBMP through bank loans and the remaining 60% is expected from concessionaires. We have identified seven lakh properties which are outside BBMP’s tax net. They will be included, wherein tax will be collected and fines will be imposed. We will also be collecting money from advertisements and other projects including collection of garbage service charges where we have set a target to collect Rs 685 crore,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media, on the sidelines of the release of the budget document.