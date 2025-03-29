‘Celeb’rating New Beginnings

Ugadi is very special to me because it falls so close to my birthday which is on March 29, so it’s almost like we celebrate my birthday and Ugadi together. When we were kids, we used to fight to eat more bella (jaggery) than bevu (neem leaves) – we did not want to eat the neem leaves at all! What the festival means to me is the nostalgia it carries. We buy clothes whenever we want now with online shopping. But when I was a child, we had thrice a year we could buy new clothes – birthdays, Deepavali, and Ugadi. We were not allowed to try them on before the festival so we would wait eagerly to wear it on the day of the festival. It was fun!