Feast of Flavours

As Ugadi approaches, marking the beginning of a new year, and Eid ul-Fitr concludes the fasting of Ramadan, the city is set to welcome the festive season. Savour the celebrations with your loved ones and treat yourself to flavourful events happening all around the city – be it the traditional pachadi or the ceremonial shahi haleem, there’s a plate for everyone’s palate!
Celebrate this Ugadi with a traditional feast and begin a year filled with joy and prosperity. Delight an authentic Ugadi thali featuring dishes such as the luscious obbattu and the essential pachadi.
When: March 30, 12.30pm
Where: F5, Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, Nagawara
Call: 80690 12345
Indulge in a feast that encapsulates the essence of Ugadi with a selection of regional South Indian cuisines. Highlights include Ugadi pachadi — a harmonious blend of six flavours representing life’s myriad emotions in the coming year, and chakkara pongal, a temple-style sweet rice.
When: March 30, 1pm
Where: La Utsav, Old Madras Road
Call: 95132 89926
Honour this celebration of shared bonds and community by experiencing a culturally rich menu featuring Ramadan specialities from across the country. Raise a glass with ceremonial drinks like sarbat-e-khaas and malika-e-sarbat while dishes like murgh tillnaaz tikka, shahi haleem, and sheer korma fill you up!
When: March 30, 12.30pm
Where: Klinx at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks, Challaghatta
Call: 80503 53003
As the sacred month of Ramadan fills hearts with reflection and gratitude, this event invites you to experience a feast curated by Chef Riyaz Ahmed. Indulge in aromatic zafrani pulao uzbeki, slow-cooked haleem, kebabs, and more.
When: Till March 31, 12pm
Where: JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, Devanahalli
Call: 88679 00885
As the sun sets, break your Iftar fast with an elegant curation by Chef Hitesh Pant and his team of masterful chefs. This lavish spread pays homage to time-honoured recipes and authentic flavours with succulent kebabs, sizzling hot grills, and Arabic and Levantine specialities.
When: Till March 31, 6.30pm
Where: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel, Whitefield
Call: 89040 52101