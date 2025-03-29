Ring in Ugadi by trying out different traditional recipes across the country

Ingredients

Mangoes: 2

Payri/Kesar mangoes: 2

Cardamom powder: ½ tsp

Saffron strands: a pinch

Sugar/jaggery powder: 3 tsp

Milk: as req.

Method

Rinse the mangoes and clean them with a cloth. Peel the mangoes and chop them.

Add it to a mixer with sugar to manage the tanginess or sourness if needed.

Blend to make a smooth pulp.

Pour the pulp into a large bowl.

Add the cardamom powder and saffron strands, crush, and mix it.

Add milk, ideally half a cup or as per the consistency you would like.

Cover the aamras and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Serve it chilled with hot poori or chapati.

Tip: After peeling, cut the mangoes and mash them by hand instead of putting them in a mixer. Use a wooden churning ladle to blend it.