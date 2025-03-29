Ring in Ugadi by trying out different traditional recipes across the country

As the festive season of new beginnings approaches and Karnataka, Andhra Pradhesh, Telangana and Maharastra gear up to celebrate Ugadi or Gudi Padwa, celebrate this season and the beginning of the Hindu calendar year by indulging in some of the traditional dishes iconic to these festivals. Here are a few recipes to add flavour to the festivities!
Ingredients
Mangoes: 2
Payri/Kesar mangoes: 2
Cardamom powder: ½ tsp
Saffron strands: a pinch
Sugar/jaggery powder: 3 tsp
Milk: as req.
Method
Rinse the mangoes and clean them with a cloth. Peel the mangoes and chop them.
Add it to a mixer with sugar to manage the tanginess or sourness if needed.
Blend to make a smooth pulp.
Pour the pulp into a large bowl.
Add the cardamom powder and saffron strands, crush, and mix it.
Add milk, ideally half a cup or as per the consistency you would like.
Cover the aamras and refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Serve it chilled with hot poori or chapati.
Tip: After peeling, cut the mangoes and mash them by hand instead of putting them in a mixer. Use a wooden churning ladle to blend it.
Ingredients
Buffalo milk: 2 litres
Sugar: 150 g
Elaichi powder: ¼ tsp
Saffron strands: 5-6
Almonds/pistachios: 2 tbsp (sliced and roasted)
Method
Heat the milk in a pan or kadai (preferably iron).
Let it boil and then put it on simmer, reduce it by stirring continuously until it gets thicker.
Once it is reduced to 70 per cent of its original volume, add sugar.
Turn off the gas once it reaches a thick consistency, which will be around 55-60 per cent of the original volume.
Add cardamom powder, saffron strands, and sliced roasted almonds/pistachios, and transfer it to the refrigerator after it comes to room temperature.
Leave it to cool for 4-6 hours and serve chilled.
Ingredients
Rava (semolina): ½ cup
Ghee: 3 tbsp
Sugar: ½ cup
Banana: 1 (chopped)
Dry fruits: 1 tbsp
Kesari powder: (for colour and fragrance)
Method
Fry the raw rava (semolina) in a cauldron over a medium flame. During this process, add ghee and roast it.
Once the rava is slightly roasted, mix sugar along with chopped banana to enhance the sweetness and flavour.
Sprinkle kesari powder into the mixture to add colour, fragrance, and flavour.
Stir the mixture continuously until it thickens into a viscous consistency.
Add dry fruits to the thickened mixture to enhance richness and texture.
Whisk the mixture for consistency and keep it aside for 15 minutes to cool and serve.
Ingredients
Toor Dal: 1 cup
Jaggery: ½ cup
Coconut: ½ cup
Maida & Semolina: ½ cup each
Oil: ½ cup
Turmeric & Salt: a pinch
Cardamom: 1
Method
Boil toor dal for 15 minutes, drain, then cook with jaggery, coconut, cardamom, and a pinch of salt until water evaporates. Cool, grind and make tennis ball-sized stuffing
Prepare the dough by mixing maida, semolina, turmeric, salt, 3 tsp oil with water to form a soft dough. Rest 30 mins.
Flatten a lemon-sized dough ball, place stuffing, seal and spread into roti on a greased banana leaf or parchment paper.
Cook on hot tawa with low flame, applying oil until brown spots appear.
Serve with ghee & thick coconut mylk. Enjoy!
Ingredients
Chana dal (Bengal gram): 1 cup
Dried red chillies: 2-3 pieces
Small-sized onion: 1 (finely chopped)
Coriander leaves: 2 tbsp (chopped)
Curry leaves: 1 sprig (chopped)
Grated ginger: 1 tsp
Salt to taste
Method
Soak chana dal in water for 2-3 hours, then drain completely.
Grind half of the dal coarsely with red chillies and fennel seeds (without adding water).
Mix the ground dal with the remaining whole dal, onion, curry leaves, coriander, green chilli, and ginger.
Add salt to taste.
Shape small flat patties from the mixture.
Heat oil in a deep pan on medium flame.
Fry the vadas in batches until it turns golden brown and crispy.
Drain excess oil on paper towels and serve hot with chutney.
Ingredients
Neem flowers: 1 tbsp
Crushed jaggery: 2 tbsp
Tender mango: 1 diced into small pieces
Small banana mashed: 2 tbsp
Medium-sized green chilli: cut thinly
Tamarind juice: 1/4 cup
Sugarcane: cut thinly (optional)
Salt: a pinch
Method
Add tender mango pieces, green chillies, mashed banana, neem flowers, and jaggery to tamarind juice, which acts as the base of the pacchadi.
Adjust salt according to the sourness and sweetness of the mixture.