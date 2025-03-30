BBMP allocates Rs 1,360 crore for brand Bengaluru over two years to enhance city's image

BENGALURU: Brand Bengaluru, the brainchild of Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, got an allocation of Rs 700 crore, or Rs 1,360 crore in total for two years, in the BBMP budget.

While Rs 660 crore was allocated for the initiative in 2024-25, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) increased it by Rs 700 crore this year. The budget listed a total outlay of Rs 1,360 crore. The total outlay for three years fixed by the BBMP during the last fiscal was Rs 2,828 crore.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said an escrow account has been created for handling the finances of Brand Bengaluru. He explained that apart from the special allocation for Brand Bengaluru, all works that have been listed and are being undertaken will eventually help improve the city’s image and brand.