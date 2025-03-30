BBMP allocates Rs 1,360 crore for brand Bengaluru over two years to enhance city's image

BENGALURU: Brand Bengaluru, the brainchild of Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, got an allocation of Rs 700 crore, or Rs 1,360 crore in total for two years, in the BBMP budget.
While Rs 660 crore was allocated for the initiative in 2024-25, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) increased it by Rs 700 crore this year. The budget listed a total outlay of Rs 1,360 crore. The total outlay for three years fixed by the BBMP during the last fiscal was Rs 2,828 crore.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said an escrow account has been created for handling the finances of Brand Bengaluru. He explained that apart from the special allocation for Brand Bengaluru, all works that have been listed and are being undertaken will eventually help improve the city’s image and brand.
When Brand Bengaluru was conceptualised, eight themes were selected after due consultation and inputs from experts. The budget document has listed works to be executed for the city following these themes. “A total of Rs 1,360 crore will be spent during the year 2025-26 and the remaining works will be completed with Rs 1,468 crore in 2026-27,” Girinath said.
BBMP Administrator S R Umashankar, who is also additional chief secretary, urban development department, said not all the works that were listed in the last financial year could be implemented. Last year, a lot of planning and approvals were obtained, and this financial year, the funds will be utilised for implementation on the ground.
BBMP sources said the Rs 1,360 crore is an additional amount that has been granted along with the already allocated money for roads, drains, health, greenery, cleanliness and other works. “Putting it simply, it is like giving more money through other means. Excessive money does not mean smooth execution of projects, it also paves the path for corruption and other unnecessary works, which Bengaluru does not require at the moment,” a source said.