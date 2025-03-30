BBMP budget allocates Rs 413 crore for health initiatives, new clinics, and emergency services

BENGALURU: For the first time, the BBMP announced in its budget that 26 dental clinics will be launched to boost such services in the city. The civic body will also conduct 60 different blood tests free of cost in all its urban public health centres (UPHC) and Namma Clinics.

The Health Bengaluru initiative, part of Brand Bengaluru, received an outlay of Rs 413 crore, which will be spent in the next two years.

A part of these funds will be utilised to increase the number of beds in Palike hospitals to 1,122 from 852. Twenty-six Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances have been proposed for early cardiac care and other emergency conditions.

The civic body will dedicate two of its referral hospitals to handle high-risk pregnancies. In addition to the existing physiotherapy centres, seven new ones will be launched for specially abled children. Two new crematoriums will be set up in Kumbalgodu and Tavarekere.

A budget allocation of Rs 7.5 crore has been set aside for the construction of two animal birth control centres at Bommanahalli and Mahadevpura zones. Along with this, veterinary clinics will be started in six zones.