BBMP Budget has a lot of roar but no teeth

The BBMP 2025-26 Budget estimate is bloated and full of hot air. All grand infrastructure projects announced over the past year or so, find a mention. BBMP itself admits that it’s never taken on projects on such a scale before, so the recent proposals will go to a semi-private subsidiary like a Special Purpose Vehicle.

The reality is far from what’s claimed as either accomplished (the e-khatha implementation remains a disaster, Premium FAR will have very little traction, Advertising Act is in the courts) or revenue measures that will pave the way for such funding goals.

Loans, state grants and special funding is what’s holding the budget together, with improved property tax collection as a band-aid.

The focus on ORR development, which has been a 5+ year ask, is good to see, given that region’s contribution to the city and the corporate MNCs around it. Waste management remains a promise, with no real execution in sight to meet the 2016 SWM Rules, and the land required is still elusive. TDR-based grand plans to expand roads will likely end up in more litigation, and never see their implementation.