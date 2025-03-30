BBMP to implement solid waste management user fee from April 1

BENGALURU: Bengalureans have to pay solid waste management (SWM) user fee from April 1. The BBMP had issued a circular in this regard on March 4, and this has been included in its budget. BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said this year the aim is to collect Rs 685 crore as user fee along with property tax.

The cess on this is Rs 50 crore. The user fee can also be collected by BBMP marshals using point of sale machines. A sum of Rs 1,400 crore has been earmarked for Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).

BBMP officials said the circular stated that the fee will be collected based on built up area. In addition, Rs 12 per kg of waste will also be collected from bulk waste generators who did not follow in-situ waste processing. Also, Rs 3 rebate per kg will be given to bulk waste generators adopting in-situ composting.Girinath said special attention will be paid to handle construction and demolition waste (C&D).

“It has been noted that when silt is being cleared it is found to be mixed with large quantities of C&D, 60% plastic and SW,” he said. This fiscal, 39.07 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in Mandur-2, Mavallipura, Doddabidrikallu, Lakshmipura, Bingipura and Subbrayanapalya will be managed with Rs 187 crore.

Being in sync with Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, the BBMP announced the creation of 27 transfer (mustering and de-mustering) stations to manage black spots across Bengaluru. The BBMP also announced that a material recovery facility of 1226 MTPD will be established at a cost of Rs 104 crore.