BBMP to implement solid waste management user fee from April 1

BENGALURU: Bengalureans have to pay solid waste management (SWM) user fee from April 1. The BBMP had issued a circular in this regard on March 4, and this has been included in its budget. BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath said this year the aim is to collect Rs 685 crore as user fee along with property tax.
The cess on this is Rs 50 crore. The user fee can also be collected by BBMP marshals using point of sale machines. A sum of Rs 1,400 crore has been earmarked for Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML).
BBMP officials said the circular stated that the fee will be collected based on built up area. In addition, Rs 12 per kg of waste will also be collected from bulk waste generators who did not follow in-situ waste processing. Also, Rs 3 rebate per kg will be given to bulk waste generators adopting in-situ composting.Girinath said special attention will be paid to handle construction and demolition waste (C&D).
“It has been noted that when silt is being cleared it is found to be mixed with large quantities of C&D, 60% plastic and SW,” he said. This fiscal, 39.07 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in Mandur-2, Mavallipura, Doddabidrikallu, Lakshmipura, Bingipura and Subbrayanapalya will be managed with Rs 187 crore.
Being in sync with Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, the BBMP announced the creation of 27 transfer (mustering and de-mustering) stations to manage black spots across Bengaluru. The BBMP also announced that a material recovery facility of 1226 MTPD will be established at a cost of Rs 104 crore.
A 50 MTPD capacity Bio CNG Unit will start operations apart from a 300 MTPD plant in coordination with Gas Authority of India Limited. Also, four biomethanisation plants, animal waste rendering and incineration plant of 8 MTPD capacities, three sanitary waste processing facilities of 25 MTPD will be set up. At a cost of Rs 6 crore, a 5-tonne per day plastic and e-waste processing unit will be set up in collaboration with Central Institute of Petro Chemicals Engineering and Technology on a pilot basis.
With state government grants, the accumulated 2878.13 million litres of legacy leachate at Bellahalli, Mittaganahalli, Bagalur, Baiyappanahalli and Kannur landfills will be treated. The processing cost has been estimated at Rs 1.65 per litre, totaling Rs 474.89 crore.
BBMP special commissioner (finance) Harish Kumar said that a Rs 75-crore action plan has been prepared for the development of landfills. Fencing of SWM properties will be done at a cost of Rs 50 crore and Rs 55 crore will be spent on decentralising processing plants. A sum of Rs 40 crore has been earmarked for mechanical sweeping machines for arterial and sub-arterial roads.
User fee per month per household
Rs 10 for built up area up to 600 sqft
Rs 50 for built up area of 600-1000 sqft
Rs 100 for built up area of 1000-2000 sqft
Rs 150 for built up area of 2000-3000 sqft
Rs 200 for built up area of 3000- 4000 sqft
Rs 400 for built up area above 4000 sqft