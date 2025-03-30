Lion’s share goes towards infrastructure works, burnishing Bengaluru's image

BENGALURU: Of the Rs 19,930.64 crore budget outlay released by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday, a lion’s share of 65 per cent Rs 12,952.2 crore was allocated for development works, with the aim of improving Bengaluru’s image and traffic situation that has drawn strong criticism from all quarters.

To ensure transparency and quick implementation of works, a Special Purpose Vehicle has been set up, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. Ironically, BBMP has identified 118 roads for widening and improvement, keeping the 2015 Revised Master Plan as its base. BBMP has earmarked Rs 694 crore for this.

With a seed fund of Rs 50 crore, BBMP in its budget has listed the development of the Skydeck project which is calculated to be Rs 400 crore. Sources in BBMP said: “We have already invested Rs 50 crore, but the remaining funds need to be collected and land is yet to be finalised. Similarly, as Rs 42,000 crore has been earmarked for tunnel roads, funding for implementing the first phase of the project has to be sourced. A DPR has been prepared at a cost of Rs 17,780 crore.”