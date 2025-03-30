Sessions court denies anticipatory bail to Pakistani woman for obtaining fake indian voter id

BENGALURU: A sessions court here has declined to grant anticipatory bail to a Pakistani woman who was found having an Indian voter ID card obtained on forged documents and misrepresentation.

Naureen Naz, 43, the accused, resides at Mico Layout in the city. She had submitted an application under the Indian Citizenship Act,1955, to the deputy commissioner, who had written to the police commissioner’s office to give a report. In December 2024, the commissioner directed Mico Layout police to submit a detailed report on the matter. While reviewing the application, it was found that she obtained the voter ID card from Ward 172 of BTM constituency five years ago.

When the police sought details of the voter’s identity, the revenue officer of BTM Layout stated that those details were in old software and now new software is being used. So old data is currently unavailable. Therefore, the police registered a case under various provisions of BNS. Meanwhile, Naz moved the sessions court for anticipatory bail fearing arrest.