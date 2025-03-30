‘Vanity projects’ got funds, but what about potholes, bus lanes? Experts

BENGALURU: From terming it a “fraud” to an example of “misplaced priorities”, civic experts and activists have slammed the BBMP budget for allocating huge grants to “white elephant projects” and ignoring the city’s persistent problems.

Activists Kathyayini Chamraj and Sandeep Anirudhan expressed concern over the absence of the Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) and elected BBMP Council.

“It is tragic that bureaucrats are presenting the BBMP budget for the fifth year in a row instead of the elected council and mayor, in flagrant violation of the constitutional right of the citizens of Bengaluru,” said Kathyayini of CIVIC.

Echoing the same, Anirudhan, convenor, Citizens’ Agenda For Bengaluru, said this budget is a fraud perpetrated on the city. “Several white elephant projects have been allotted large sums of money, while fixing basic infrastructure that citizens are screaming for is ignored. Vanity projects have been announced, but is there a fund for regular 24x7 pothole repair and road repair? No funds for the demolition of illegal buildings and layouts, no funds for setting up an enforcement police force,” said Anirudhan.

Srikanth Narasimhan of Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) said despite Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 crore being spent on solid waste management, the Palike still wants to impose an SWM user fee. “About public works, does our city or any of our wards look like Rs 10,000 cr is being spent every year for maintenance and management of roads, drains and other civic infrastructure? Where is all this money going, and why are our civic amenities in such pathetic shape despite so much money going in?” he asked.”

Apula Singh, manager, Public Finance Management, Janaagraha, said, “The budget recognises the need for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to urban planning, but the projects fall short of the vision.”