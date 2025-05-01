A library edition: a walk through Bengaluru's libraries

While Bengaluru has maintained a reputation for being a city of bibliophiles, in the age of e-books and online bookstores, the habit of visiting a public library to search for the answer to a question that eludes you, or borrow a new release, is not something most people do. Many young or new Bengalureans may also not have visited the city’s many historic libraries. It is this that the public library walk conceptualised by The Indian Institute of Human Settlement (IIHS) and supported by Goethe-Institut hopes to change. “With changing circumstances and people talking about war, the economy and a lack of jobs – libraries are always everyone’s last priority. When bookshops or libraries are closed, people show so much disappointment, but they’re closing because people are not coming,” says Sheshagiri Kulkarni, the Head of Information and Library at Goethe-Institut. He adds, “It’s about exposing people to libraries so they are used and to cultivate reading habits. Many come back and get a library subscription after attending a walk”

The walk, which starts with breakfast at Goethe-Institut, will lead participants to The State Central Library, The Mythic Society Library, Alliance Francaise’s library, and finally concludes with lunch at the IIHS, with librarians guiding participants through the libraries, walking them through collections and explaining the curation process. “Librarians will explain in detail about the collections’ histories, they take you around the shelves, show you how to locate the collections, and (in Seshadri Memorial Library/State Central Library) introduce you to their curated collections which are constantly adding new books – specifically on Bengaluru and its history, with maps and other elements. We spend about half an hour to 45 minutes in each library,” explains Kulkarni.