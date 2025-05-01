BWSSB foils cyber attack on water connection portal

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar revealed that the board’s online water connection portal faced a cyber attack recently, but officials managed to counter it before any sensitive data could be compromised.

Officials said the cyber attack was detected on April 11 and initial investigations confirmed that no sensitive customer data was compromised.

Following an alert from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), BWSSB’s technical team acted swiftly to contain the breach, he said.

The customer data is securely stored in the state data centre managed by the state government. The cyber attack was focused on the portal linked to connection applications, which contained limited and recent applicant data. Preliminary analysis confirmed that while a small portion of data was accessed, no sensitive or confidential customer information was leaked, the official added.

“A formal complaint has been registered with the Cyber Crime police station for further investigation,” said the BWSSB chief

As a precautionary step, all relevant data from the affected portal has been transferred to more secure centralised servers. BWSSB is also actively evaluating the implementation of blockchain technology to enhance digital security. “Recognised for its transparency, immutability and resistance to tampering, blockchain is being considered as a long-term solution to fortify the board’s digital infrastructure,” he said.