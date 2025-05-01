Dancing Against Odds

When art often mirrors society in its purest form, change towards a better world is not a dream so far away. For Jainil Mehta, a renowned dancer and choreographer, dance as a form is a powerful tool to reflect on society and explore themes like community and identity through simple yet powerful narratives. Known for his revolutionary #meninskirts [dance] movement showing him dancing in the streets of New York wearing a skirt (which took social media by storm), Mehta is ready to set the stage on fire with his new dance production, Sam-Aaj.

Sam-Aaj is a culmination of two words that correlate to the characters Samir (played by Mehta) and Miraaj (played by Shubham Mahawar). “Sam-Aaj is broken up into two words ‘sam’ as in ‘balance’ and ‘aaj’ meaning ‘today’, which talks about how we change over time as individuals; we grow as individuals, we grow in relationships and sometimes we grow out of relationships. This change is inevitable,” he reveals. Blending poetry, music, movements and a story, Sam-Aaj is more than a mere dance performance but a dance narrative. “Art is boundless, it includes all points of view, from religious, political, social, and psychological perspectives. I have interacted with so many people: my family, my friends and from their experiences, I have built this beautiful story.”

From his early childhood days when he used to dance, wrapping his mother’s saree, to now, Mehta has come a long way. “When I was a child, I used to steal mom’s clothes, lock myself up in the room and dance. That came alive when I was around 20 [when the #meninskirts video went viral in 2022]. I always loved the flair and grace of skirts and the fabric so I wanted to use it in my dance. Suddenly, it blew up,” Mehta shares, recounting his #meninskirts movement. According to Mehta, the movement helped him embrace his imperfections and boldness, eventually leading to the creation of Sam-Aaj.