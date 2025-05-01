Karnataka betters national average in ICSE, ISC exams

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded an impressive performance in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations.

The state achieved a pass percentage of 99.70 in Class 10 ICSE and 99.63 in Class 12 ISC examinations. The results were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday.

The pass percentages in Karnataka are higher than the national average in the ICSE and ISC examinations. While the state recorded 99.70 pass percentage in Class 10 ICSE and 99.63 in Class 12 ISC examinations, the national average stood at 99.09 for ICSE and 99.02 for ISC.

In all, 29,745 students from Class 10 and 2,442 from Class 12 appeared for the ICSE and ISC examinations, respectively, in Karnataka this year. Of them, only 89 ICSE and nine ISC students did not clear the exams.