Karnataka betters national average in ICSE, ISC exams
BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded an impressive performance in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations.
The state achieved a pass percentage of 99.70 in Class 10 ICSE and 99.63 in Class 12 ISC examinations. The results were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Wednesday.
The pass percentages in Karnataka are higher than the national average in the ICSE and ISC examinations. While the state recorded 99.70 pass percentage in Class 10 ICSE and 99.63 in Class 12 ISC examinations, the national average stood at 99.09 for ICSE and 99.02 for ISC.
In all, 29,745 students from Class 10 and 2,442 from Class 12 appeared for the ICSE and ISC examinations, respectively, in Karnataka this year. Of them, only 89 ICSE and nine ISC students did not clear the exams.
In Class 10 ICSE examination, girls outperformed boys in Karnataka, achieving a higher pass percentage of 99.82. Boys secured a pass percentage of 99.58. However, in Class 12 ISC examination, boys performed slightly better than girls, securing a pass percentage of 99.65. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.61.
In ICSE exams, students from special categories performed exceptionally well. In all, 2,019 SC students appeared for Class 10 exam, recording a pass percentage of 99.41. In the ST category, 479 students secured a pass percentage of 99.37, while 13,238 students from the OBC category recorded a pass percentage of 99.56.
In the ISC examination, special category students from Karnataka performed well. Ninety-seven SC students appeared for Class 12 exam, recording a pass percentage of 93.81. All 33 ST students, who appeared for the exam, cleared it, securing a perfect 100%. Similarly, all 447 students from the OBC category passed.