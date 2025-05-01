New BBMP chief vows action on monsoon woes

Stressing his priority for the city during the monsoon, Rao stated that the Municipality has to provide the basic amenities.

He also admitted that he is aware of the issues of garbage management, potholes, and bad road stretches in the city. “These are the issues that have been tackled in the past by the BBMP.

There have been cases of excess flooding. By and large, the organisation has been trying to address problems in vulnerable areas. We will do a quick review if the treatment has been done in those areas. When the city grows, there will be some problems like this. We will see what measures we will have to take to ensure nothing stops the city,” Rao stated.

To a question that he will probably be the last one to head BBMP as the existing municipality will cease following the approval from the Governor for the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, he said, “BBMP will abide by the government’s decision. We aim to improve our efficiency and performance.