Nigerian woman found dead in Bengaluru, foul play suspected

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old foreign national woman was found dead on Bettahalasur Main Road at Telecom Layout on Wednesday morning around 8:30 am. Passersby who discovered the body immediately alerted the police control room.

Based on some documents found on her, the police have found her name as Loweth from Cross River (Oyono) of Nigeria. However, the police have yet to ascertain her exact identity. “We have found out her identity and the place where she was residing.

Unless we go through her documents, we can’t further comment. There is a strangulation mark on the body and also an external injury on her forehead. A case of murder has been registered. We suspect that she must have been murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped in the deserted area,” said an officer.

The police are yet to ascertain if she was overstaying in the country and under what visa she had come to India. The body has been shifted to the Ambedkar Hospital’s mortuary for the postmortem. The Chikkajala police have registered the case.