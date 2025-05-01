'Past is Gone, You Have to Move On,' says Kapil Dev in Bengaluru

We have a few mind sports where people [of various genders] come out and play. But as far as physical sports are concerned, this is the only game in this world where men and women can compete from the same point.” Dev, who knows all too well the importance of self-motivation, continues, “Beyond each other, on the course, you are playing against yourself – playing against the course; and that’s the beauty of this game.”

Coming from a different, distant generation, Dev enjoys a great contextual vantage point from which to survey the growth of the culture of sports in India. While it may seem like every second parent centres their child’s life around academics, things were indubitably worse. Dev, who was amongst the ones more fortunate, recalls, “Those times were different. I come from a joint family; my parents didn’t have much time. We were seven brothers and sisters who looked after each other. My parents only said one thing, ‘Baba, if you can’t study, go and play, become something.’ I think the challenges in India today are different.”

When asked about the parallels to his successes in the two fields, Dev is succinct, focusing on the psychological aspect. “Commitment, dedication and discipline. Doesn’t matter what you do, that is the mantra of life. You have to be committed to the cause. Rest, you leave it to the almighty,” he asserts. When it comes to golf’s inaccessibility as a sport to the middle class, he is more hopeful than not. “Cricket was once inaccessible too, and only the royalty were able to play. Today, everybody is playing. It is the same thing with golf. Give it 10 years’ time, every city will have a golf course,” Dev concludes with confidence.