Rowdy makes two murder bids; Bengaluru man seeks security

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old man has sought police protection after two murder attempts were made on him by notorious rowdy Ballari Shiva, who is wanted in more than 10 cases, including two murders. The rowdy is said to have been frustrated with the victim for not giving him money to play cards. The victim, C Shivappa, told police that he had already given Ballari Shiva more than Rs 30,000, fearing for his life. Sathanur police registered a case against Ballari Shiva.

Shivappa, from Nallahalli Doddi village in Kanakapura, filed a complaint against Ballari Shiva on Monday. The accused had made the first attempt when Shivappa and his friends Suresh and Manjunath were going in a car to Kanakapura.

Around 3pm April 24, Shiva is said to have stopped the complainant’s car and tried to attack him with a machete. Shivappa managed to escape by getting off the car with his friends, and running away from the spot. After some time they returned and took the car.