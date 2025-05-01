SSLC student killed as tanker rams scooter in Bengaluru; driver arrested

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old pillion rider lost his life, and his friend was injured when a speeding milk tanker collided with their scooter, causing the teenager to fall and be run over by the rear wheels of the tanker. The incident took place near the BEL underpass on Wednesday morning. The Sadashivanagar traffic police arrested the tanker driver, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol and driving the vehicle in overspeeding.

The deceased has been identified as Harsha (17), an SSLC student and the injured rider is Sachin (16). Both are residents of Srirampura. The accused driver is Nagesh (37).

According to the police, around 6.30 am, Sachin picked up Harsha and the two were heading to work from Srirampura towards New BEL Main Road when the tanker collided with their scooter and hit the road divider. Both the victims fell onto the road, and Harsha was run over by the rear wheel of the tanker. Passersby rushed both of them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Harsha brought dead. Sachin sustained serious injuries to his legs and hands, the police said.

The police further added that, based on a complaint filed by Sachin’s father, a case has been registered against driver Nagesh, who has been arrested. The victims were minors and the rider didn’t have a Driving License (DL) and police are verifying other documents.