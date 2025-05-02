Beating bone cancer, teen scores 92 per cent in ICSE exam

BENGALURU: After battling bone cancer for over a year, Chirantan Honnapura from Bengaluru emerged stronger — scoring an impressive 92% in his Class-10 ICSE board exam.

A student of Aryan Presidency School in Nagarbhavi, Chirantan was diagnosed with High Grade Osteosarcoma — a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer that typically affects teenagers — while he was in Class 9. The diagnosis forced him to miss the rest of the academic year, as he underwent surgery to remove the cancerous bone in his right forearm, followed by multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

Despite being out of school and hospitalised for long periods, Chirantan did not let his illness derail his academic journey. With the help of a substitute writer, he appeared for his Class 9 exams and scored 82%. Chirantan could not attend special classes for Class 10 for nearly three months due to treatment. Yet, without any private tuitions, he relied solely on school lessons, teacher guidance, and online resources, attending live sessions on social media platforms.

After clearing his exam, Chirantan said, “I want to study law and prepare for the UPSC exam. My dream is to become an IPS officer. That’s why I have decided to take up commerce in PUC.”