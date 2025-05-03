Bike-borne man molests woman near Ecoworld Tech Park in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old working woman was allegedly molested by a motorcycle-borne miscreant in the city on Wednesday night.

The incident happened in front of the main gate of high-security Ecoworld Tech Park in Devarabisanahalli around 11.40 pm. The accused misbehaved with her not once, but twice.

The accused, who came from behind sped away, after spanking her. He returned to the spot and spanked her again. After doing this, he stood a few metres away and kept staring at her for a few minutes.

Though the woman sought help from passersby to catch the accused, who stood staring at her, nobody paid heed to her requests. The victim, a resident of Bhoganahalli, told police that the accused wore a purple T-shirt.

She told reporters that the incident happened when she was walking in the high surveillance area of Ecoworld Tech Park. “It is surprising that in such a high surveillance area, a guy could do such an act. There were security guards every few metres. That itself is a testimony to the fact that such incidents happen no matter how much security and safety we have,” she said.

She said she was shocked after the accused slapped her bottom. She thought the rider was drunk. But he took a U-turn a few metres away and returned to slap her again.

“Then, I was sure that it was done deliberately. I shouted for help. It is a bustling area. I stopped auto drivers, I stopped people coming out of the tech park seeking help. With no help coming, I called the police,” she said.

Special teams have been formed to trace the accused. The Whitefield division deputy commissioner of police spoke to her. The police are analysing the CCTV footage obtained from the spot.

A case of assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty (BNS 74) and stalking (BNS78) have been registered against the accused.