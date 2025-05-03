India talking

It seems surprising to me that we are already in the fifth month of the new year. The revelry, the parties and exhibitions are on, while the doomsday pundits are busy predicting the end of the world! The more uncomfortable that travelling has become, the more people are travelling! It’s like indulging in reverse psychology! People are gluttons for punishment. Most places, even S.E. Asia, which was famous for its hospitality, are getting fed up of boorish tourists. Many tourists are complaining of getting scammed, and let’s not forget about the ‘civilised’ United Kingdom and many parts of Europe. One feels really violated when one is scammed or robbed while abroad. It sounds almost sadomasochistic to say, that I’d rather have my phone or money pickpocketed or pinched on my own turf, where there is some hope of getting it back!

Meanwhile, friends and family are nonchalantly taking 16 to 18 hour flights to touch down on Indian soil for merely a week or so. It’s mind-boggling to think that it takes one nearly 4 days to travel back and forth to far-flung lands and these dolts are here for a mere 4 or 5 days, to act like babes in the wood, but clued in enough to get treatment for their eyes, teeth and other sundry bodyparts by our ‘cheap’ and grossly-talented doctors and then, complain about the ‘rotten’ facilities of ‘this country’! I am always told how my multifarious talents would be appreciated more in ‘the abroad’ and how happy this motley-crew is in ‘the abroad’ with clean air and wide roads! Ah well! I am well appreciated, content and happy in my own ‘ooru’ with its dirt, grime, corruption, and the ‘world’s best’ doctors and friends. BOO-HOO! Jai-hind to me!