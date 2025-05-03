Karnataka HC dismisses Bhavani Revanna’s plea on behalf of son Prajwal

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Bhavani Revanna seeking permission for her son, former MP Prajwal Revanna, to engage a counsel of his choice. She also sought certified copies of the order passed by the special court on April 28 on the application filed by her son seeking transfer of the case of rape to a different court.

The petition is not entertained. The court is dismissing it and the reasons will follow, said Justice S Vishwajith Shetty after hearing the arguments of the petitioner and prosecution.

A senior advocate appearing for Bhavani argued that her son may go unrepresented as his lawyer retired from the case on April 23. They are trying to engage an advocate for Prajwal, but it has not materialised for various reasons including perusal of documents that are voluminous.

Another senior counsel for the prosecution argued that the lawyer who is said to have retired continues to represent Prajwal in other cases.

The petitioner’s act is a fraud played on the court and an abuse of the process of the court, which is an appropriate case to initiate contempt against the petitioner. She is a stranger, not an accused in this case. She has no locus standi. In another case, she is accused of interfering and tampering with witnesses even before the complaint was filed.

If the petitioner is allowed, it will be like opening floodgates and this method will be adopted in every rape case. Apart from indulging in malicious mudslinging by making allegations against the trial judge, they have been stalling the progress of the case involving the domestic servant, who is a victim, he argued.