Scoring big, dreaming bigger

BENGALURU: From the daughter of a paan shop owner to the son of a carpenter, daughters of farmers and powerloom workers, six girls and one boy from Bengaluru were among the 22 students who scored a perfect 625 out of 625 in this year’s SSLC exams.
The toppers told TNIE how they focused on understanding the core concepts rather than memorizing information. Of the seven toppers, five expressed plans to pursue science, with aspirations ranging from careers in medicine and UPSC to scientific research.
Dad’s earnings fuelled interest in accountancy
Dhanalakshmi M, a student of St Yash Public High School near Magadi Road, has set her sights on becoming a chartered accountant, an interest shaped by her father SR Mohan, who runs a small paan shop in the city. “He would often talk about how he manages daily accounts and keeps track of his earnings. That’s how I got interested in accountancy,” she said. Originally from Hassan district, her family moved to Bengaluru to ensure that Dhanalakshmi had access to better education and exposure. Dhanalakshmi said her focus on studies came from personal interest, not pressure. “My parents never forced me to study. I have always liked it and wanted to do well,” she said.
Wants to lift parents’ financial burden
Madhusudhan Raju S, a student of MES Kishore Kendra High School, Malleswaram, said he dedicated at least seven hours a day to studies, but never expected to score a perfect 100 in Science and English. “I knew I had worked hard, but I didn’t think I’d get full marks,” he told TNIE. His father works as a carpenter, and mother is a homemaker. Madhusudhan said his parents’ constant support kept him going. “My parents always encouraged me. I want to choose a career — either in science or commerce — that will help me take on financial responsibilities and ease my parents’ burden,” he said.
Aims to become first doctor from family
C Bhavana, a student of Neelagirishwara Vidyaniketana High School, Devanahalli, is determined to become the first doctor in her family. The daughter of a powerloom worker, Bhavana said she has always been drawn to public service and wants to make a difference through healthcare. “I want to be the first doctor in my family.
I believe public care and service are important, and I want to contribute to that,” she told, adding that she hopes to set an example for her younger sister, now in Class 3. “I want to inspire her. When I would see students scoring 100, I always wished I could do that one day,” she said.
Wishes to serve Karnataka as IAS officer
Ranjitha AC, a student of Sri Chandrashekaranath Swamiji English Medium Rural High School, Doddaballapur, comes from a family of farmers. Ranjitha aims to pursue science, with the long-term goal of clearing the UPSC exams. “I want to represent Karnataka and become an IAS officer,” she said. Her interest in civil services comes from a desire to work closely with people and bring about meaningful change, she said.
Other toppers from Bengaluru include Jahnavi SN from Vijaya Bharathi Vidyalaya High School, Girinagar, Namitha from Matha National English High School, Kalyan Nagar, and Yuktha S from Holy Child English High School, Banashankari 1st Stage.
PERFECT SCORES
This year also saw a surge in perfect scores — 17,909 students scored 100 in the third language, while 9,573 secured 125/125 in the first language. In subjects such as science, the number of students scoring 100 saw a sharp
rise— from just 277 last year to 2,451 this year. Similarly, in mathematics, only 784 students scored full marks last year, compared to 3,262 this year. As many as 921 schools recorded 100% results, while 144 recorded 0 pass percentage.
BBMP High Schools record 55.78% pass rate this year
Bengaluru: BBMP education department which has 33 high schools under its jurisdiction, registered a pass percentage of 55.78% . A total of 2,257 students appeared for the examination, and 1,759 students passed. Among the students who studied in BBMP schools, 78 students passed with distinction by scoring 85% and above.
The BBMP Basavanagudi High School achieved a 100% pass percentage. BBMP Shanti Nagar High School secured second place with a result of 88.89% and BBMP Srirampur High School secured the third position with a passing percentage of 86.21%. The BBMP will honour the students who passed with the distinction with Rs 25,000.