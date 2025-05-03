Scoring big, dreaming bigger

BENGALURU: From the daughter of a paan shop owner to the son of a carpenter, daughters of farmers and powerloom workers, six girls and one boy from Bengaluru were among the 22 students who scored a perfect 625 out of 625 in this year’s SSLC exams.

The toppers told TNIE how they focused on understanding the core concepts rather than memorizing information. Of the seven toppers, five expressed plans to pursue science, with aspirations ranging from careers in medicine and UPSC to scientific research.

Dad’s earnings fuelled interest in accountancy

Dhanalakshmi M, a student of St Yash Public High School near Magadi Road, has set her sights on becoming a chartered accountant, an interest shaped by her father SR Mohan, who runs a small paan shop in the city. “He would often talk about how he manages daily accounts and keeps track of his earnings. That’s how I got interested in accountancy,” she said. Originally from Hassan district, her family moved to Bengaluru to ensure that Dhanalakshmi had access to better education and exposure. Dhanalakshmi said her focus on studies came from personal interest, not pressure. “My parents never forced me to study. I have always liked it and wanted to do well,” she said.

Wants to lift parents’ financial burden

Madhusudhan Raju S, a student of MES Kishore Kendra High School, Malleswaram, said he dedicated at least seven hours a day to studies, but never expected to score a perfect 100 in Science and English. “I knew I had worked hard, but I didn’t think I’d get full marks,” he told TNIE. His father works as a carpenter, and mother is a homemaker. Madhusudhan said his parents’ constant support kept him going. “My parents always encouraged me. I want to choose a career — either in science or commerce — that will help me take on financial responsibilities and ease my parents’ burden,” he said.

Aims to become first doctor from family

C Bhavana, a student of Neelagirishwara Vidyaniketana High School, Devanahalli, is determined to become the first doctor in her family. The daughter of a powerloom worker, Bhavana said she has always been drawn to public service and wants to make a difference through healthcare. “I want to be the first doctor in my family.