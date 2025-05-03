Speeding ambulance runs amok in Bengaluru, kills vendor, injures six

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old pushcart vendor died while six others sustained injuries after a speeding ambulance collided with two pushcarts, an autorickshaw and a scooter on the busy BTS Road in Wilson Garden traffic police station limits around 8.30 am on Thursday. The ambulance driver claimed brake failure is the reason behind the accident.

Three days back the deceased, C Ramesh, a resident of Jayanagar, had lost his mother and was talking to his brother and a friend discussing the arrangements for the death rituals when it happened.

The ‘Sanjeevini’ ambulance was coming from the Shantinagar TTMC bus stand. Ramesh who was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Jayanagar 4th T block succumbed to injuries around 11.15 am.

“The ambulance driver Siranjeevi, 30, a native of Tamil Nadu, has been arrested. He has been working with the Sanjeevini Ambulance for the last 10 years. The driver who was arrested was also hospitalised as he was thrashed by the public.

He was not found to be under the influence of alcohol. The ambulance came to a halt after hitting the autorickshaw,” said an officer, adding that the driver told the police that he was going to shift a patient. The police have summoned the RTO officials to examine the vehicle.