Talks on to include Anekal in Greater Bengaluru, says Dy CM D K Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said there was pressure from leaders such as Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, former Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, Anekal MLA B Shivanna, and others to include Anekal in Bengaluru, and that discussions are currently under way in this regard.

Speaking after the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for nearly 78 works in the Hennagara Gram Panchayat limits of Anekal taluk on Friday, he also said that Cauvery water connections and Metro lines will be extended to Anekal.

“Discussions are under way to include Anekal in Greater Bengaluru. We will consult all MLAs and take a collective decision. Suresh and Ramalinga Reddy are pressuring us to supply Cauvery water to this area. A tender has been floated to provide 30 MLD of water to Anekal taluk.

A discussion on this will be held with MLA Shivanna. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared to extend the Metro rail line to Jigani, Anekal, Sarjapur, and Bannerghatta,” he said. He said the government is committed to the development of this constituency.