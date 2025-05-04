Bengaluru lawyer found murdered on NICE Road

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old lawyer was found murdered near Raman Estate on NICE Road in Kengeri police limits on Friday night. The lawyer has been identified as H Jagadeesha, a resident of SMV Layout in Kengeri. His damaged car was found about 150 metres away from his body.

Unidentified persons, who were reportedly in some vehicle, might have rammed the lawyer’s car, forcing him to come out of it. After he stepped out of the car, he is suspected to have been chased and murdered. The body bore injury marks and the head was smashed from behind.

The accused took away the lawyer’s mobile phone. Police suspect that the accused knew the lawyer.

The murder took place between 7 pm and 8 pm, according to the police. The victim’s cousin, Dr A Prabhanjan, 37, a resident of Banashankari 3rd Stage, filed a complaint.

In his complaint, Prabhanjan stated that he received a call from his relative B Harsha on Friday night that Jagadeesha was found dead on NICE Road. He reached the spot at 10.50 pm and saw Jagadeesha’s body with deep injuries.