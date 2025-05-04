KAMS seeks overhaul of examination system

BENGALURU: The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has called for urgent reforms to the state’s SSLC examination system, describing it as unjust and outdated compared to other southern states and national education boards such as CBSE and ICSE.

A detailed memorandum was submitted to the Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, V. Rashmi Mahesh, and Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Saturday. It will be officially presented to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 7.

Key recommendations include reducing the pass percentage from 35 to 33, adopting a blended model of internal and external assessments, and aligning the curriculum with NCERT and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). KAMS has also proposed the introduction of dual-level exam options—basic and standard—in Mathematics and Science to accommodate diverse student learning needs.

Additionally, they have recommended implementing formative assessments from Grade 1 onwards and enforcing structured student evaluations under Section 16 of the amended RTE Act, 2019.

KAMS also aims to establish a high-level expert committee comprising representatives from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), and other key educational institutions. This committee would use the guiding principles of the NCF 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to shape future reforms.

The memorandum draws comparisons with educational models in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry. Citing student stress and curriculum inefficiencies, KAMS has emphasized the need for systemic reforms to ensure fairness, reduce academic pressure, and modernise Karnataka’s education system.