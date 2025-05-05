Private firm employee arrested for molesting woman at Eco World tech park in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old private company employee was arrested by Marathahalli police for allegedly molesting a woman twice outside the main gate of Eco World tech park in Devarabeesanahalli.

The accused was identified as Srikanth, a resident of Devarabeesanahalli who holds an MBA degree and works at a private firm in the city.

The incident was reported on April 30, when a 26-year-old woman, a resident of Bhoganahalli, was walking near the main gate of the tech park. Srikanth, who was riding a two-wheeler, came from behind and hit the complainant’s back before speeding away.

Minutes later, he returned after taking a U-turn and repeated the act, this time more aggressively. He then stood at a distance and watched her, the woman alleged in her complaint. Despite being in a high-security area with CCTV surveillance and security guards stationed every few metres, no passersby came forward to help, the woman mentioned in her complaint.

“Investigation is going on to determine whether he is a habitual offender,” a senior police officer from Whitefield division said. The Marathahalli police, which is still probing the case, had formed special teams to arrest the accused.