Thieves steal taps & cylinders from Bengaluru college, second incident in six months

BENGALURU: Taking advantage of a night-beat security guard’s sound sleep, unidentified miscreants have broken into the campus of Home Science College on Palace Road next to Freedom Park and have escaped with low-priced items such as taps and two cylinders, leaving behind all the costly ones. The college’s principal has filed a police complaint in this regard at Upparpet police station. A case of theft (BNS 305) has been registered.

This is the second theft that has been reported on the campus in the last six months. The campus requires nearly 15 CCTV cameras and the proposal is still on paper.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Wajeeha Sulthana, Principal of Home Science College, said that anybody can have easy access inside the campus either from the front gate or from the compound wall adjacent to Freedom Park or by scaling the compound wall from behind. “The incident happened on April 27 in the night.

The incident came to light when Thippeswamy, the day security guard, came to work and then woke up the night-beat guard who was sleeping. Surprisingly, the thieves have stolen just taps and two cylinders. There were costly printers, computers and other valuables which they had not touched.