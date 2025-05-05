Thieves steal taps & cylinders from Bengaluru college, second incident in six months

BENGALURU: Taking advantage of a night-beat security guard’s sound sleep, unidentified miscreants have broken into the campus of Home Science College on Palace Road next to Freedom Park and have escaped with low-priced items such as taps and two cylinders, leaving behind all the costly ones. The college’s principal has filed a police complaint in this regard at Upparpet police station. A case of theft (BNS 305) has been registered.
This is the second theft that has been reported on the campus in the last six months. The campus requires nearly 15 CCTV cameras and the proposal is still on paper.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Wajeeha Sulthana, Principal of Home Science College, said that anybody can have easy access inside the campus either from the front gate or from the compound wall adjacent to Freedom Park or by scaling the compound wall from behind. “The incident happened on April 27 in the night.
The incident came to light when Thippeswamy, the day security guard, came to work and then woke up the night-beat guard who was sleeping. Surprisingly, the thieves have stolen just taps and two cylinders. There were costly printers, computers and other valuables which they had not touched.
A similar theft happened last December and during that time the accused had stolen only water taps from the Chemistry lab and the food and nutrition lab. The steel taps were replaced with plastic taps and even these taps have been stolen now. After the theft in the first week of December, a police complaint was filed. A request has been made for CCTVs which is under proposal,” the principal added.
The accused have entered the college by cutting the locks of the board room. They have then roamed inside the college premises and have even ransacked. The taps were stolen from room 15 and 16 of the Chemistry lab.
“Manoj, the guard who was on night duty is being questioned. Involvement of rag pickers is being suspected. Once a gang of rag pickers had entered the campus by covering their faces and were said to have escaped after seeing the guards.
The previous theft case is being probed. The accused have used an axle blade to cut open the door locks. Using the same blades, they cut the five water taps from the pipes. They have also stolen dead batteries. They have dragged the batteries from the laboratories and the acid has spilled on the floor. The accused must be aware of the campus,” said an officer.