Up and Away: Here's where Bengalureans are travelling this Summer

With summer vacations in full swing, Bengalureans are ready to pack up and travel. Among Indian travellers, Thailand and Bhutan remain ever-popular, Singapore and Hong Kong are the places to be for luxury splurging, and Japan and Korea are newer on the list. According to travel influencer Nicky Parmar, young people’s love for unique but ‘instagrammable’ experiences is leading to seeking lesser-known destinations. “Instead of just touristy places, people are looking for experiences – local festivals, adventures – with longer stays,” she says. Sharing her experience in Vietnam she adds, “Nihn Bihn [a river valley] is not visited by international tourists often. Similarly, Phong Nha National Park offers a stunning view of landscapes and caves. Also, Mui Ne, known for its dunes and sunrise is just amazing!”

Trendy Travel - Japan and Korea

Mahipal Singh, who runs Sonana Travel, has noticed increased interest in travelling to South Korea, partly due to interest in K-culture. “Because of the language barrier and difference in food, it’s mainly Gen Z that’s interested in going to Korea. They want to see something new,” he says. K-drama fans may particularly be interested in Jeju Island, a popular filming spot featured in dramas like Goblin and When Life Gives You Tangerines; he adds, “On the mainland, Busan has beautiful beaches and is good for shopping. In Seoul, there’s the iconic Gyeongbokgung Palace and Seoul Tower.”

With Japan Airlines introducing a free domestic air travel scheme, visitors’ interest in Japan has surged. Shreya Choubey, an influencer, who makes travel content with partner Daksh Tripathi shares an off-the-radar spot. “Miyajima Island near Hiroshima can be reached through cable car. The entire island is surrounded by the sea of Japan and is a secluded, non-commercial, and spiritual place. There are also deer roaming all over the island, around shrines” she notes.