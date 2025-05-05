Up and Away: Here's where Bengalureans are travelling this Summer

With summer vacations in full swing, Bengalureans are ready to pack up and travel. Among Indian travellers, Thailand and Bhutan remain ever-popular, Singapore and Hong Kong are the places to be for luxury splurging, and Japan and Korea are newer on the list. According to travel influencer Nicky Parmar, young people’s love for unique but ‘instagrammable’ experiences is leading to seeking lesser-known destinations. “Instead of just touristy places, people are looking for experiences – local festivals, adventures – with longer stays,” she says. Sharing her experience in Vietnam she adds, “Nihn Bihn [a river valley] is not visited by international tourists often. Similarly, Phong Nha National Park offers a stunning view of landscapes and caves. Also, Mui Ne, known for its dunes and sunrise is just amazing!”
Trendy Travel - Japan and Korea
Mahipal Singh, who runs Sonana Travel, has noticed increased interest in travelling to South Korea, partly due to interest in K-culture. “Because of the language barrier and difference in food, it’s mainly Gen Z that’s interested in going to Korea. They want to see something new,” he says. K-drama fans may particularly be interested in Jeju Island, a popular filming spot featured in dramas like Goblin and When Life Gives You Tangerines; he adds, “On the mainland, Busan has beautiful beaches and is good for shopping. In Seoul, there’s the iconic Gyeongbokgung Palace and Seoul Tower.”
With Japan Airlines introducing a free domestic air travel scheme, visitors’ interest in Japan has surged. Shreya Choubey, an influencer, who makes travel content with partner Daksh Tripathi shares an off-the-radar spot. “Miyajima Island near Hiroshima can be reached through cable car. The entire island is surrounded by the sea of Japan and is a secluded, non-commercial, and spiritual place. There are also deer roaming all over the island, around shrines” she notes.
Evergreen Favourites - Thailand and Bhutan
Bhutan and Thailand remain favoured due to their affordability and visa-free entry. Despite the recent earthquakes, Bengalureans are still interested in travelling to Thailand, notes, Preeti Nath, founder of Trip Naari. “There was initially a panic with Bangkok being affected but there are many tourist spots that are unaffected,” she mentions, continuing, “You can explore hot springs in Phuket, Krabi, Ko Samui and also go island hopping.” For those seeking untouched tranquillity, SD Nandakumar, president and country head of Holidays and Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel Limited, shares, “The pristine beaches of Koh Tao, Koh Lanta, Koh Yao Noi, and Khao Lak offer secluded serenity. Meanwhile, history enthusiasts can step back in time amidst the ancient ruins of Sukhothai or soak in the breathtaking vistas of Phetchabun.”
Nath observes consistent interest in travelling to Bhutan too, saying, “Punakha is a popular place; it’s the oldest capital in Bhutan and close to the Nepal border, while Paro Valley is known for the Tiger’s Nest trek. There’s also a beautiful, lesser-known place, Phuentsholing, a border town with a mix of Indian and bhutanese culture and several monasteries.”
Luxury Destinations - Hong Kong and Singapore
While Disney Land, Hong Kong, remains the most popular draw, Singh suggests escaping to a nearby island. “Lantau Island has the picturesque Tian Tan Buddha monastery that you can visit with a cable car or with a 30-40 minute drive over a land bridge from mainland Hong Kong,” he says.
Across the sea, in Singapore, while Marina Bay Sands and Sentosa Island are popular, Rajeev Kale, president and country head, Holidays, at Thomas Cook (India) Limited, notes, “Indians are exploring lesser-known gems like Kampong Gelam – the city’s oldest urban quarters where trendy lifestyle and traditions come together. Singapore’s Museum of Ice Cream is gaining traction among millennials and Gen Z. Culinary enthusiasts have been drawn to experiences like river cruise dining and private cable car sky dining.”