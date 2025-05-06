Get ready to face monsoon, Tushar Girinath tells BBMP officials

BENGALURU: Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department and BBMP administrator, Tushar Girinath, has instructed officials to remain on high alert and be prepared during the monsoon to prevent flooding and rain-related disasters in the city.

Speaking at a meeting with various department officials at Vikasa Soudha, he directed them to take all the necessary steps.

“There are 209 flood-prone areas in the city. Measures have already been taken in 166 locations to prevent any inconvenience. The remaining 43 areas must also be addressed, and senior officers from each zone have been asked to personally visit and resolve the issues in these flood-affected locations,” he said. In March, the traffic police identified 82 waterlogging hotspots across major roads within BBMP limits and submitted the list to BBMP. He directed the concerned engineers to inspect these locations, dredge and clean side drains, and take necessary steps to prevent waterlogging and reduce traffic congestion.

“There are 20 fire stations and one SDRF company. All fire stations should be operational throughout the rainy season. Zonal Commissioners should be in touch with the fire stations coming under their respective zones,” he said.

He further said control rooms will be set up at the zonal level, the BBMP head office, and across 63 subdivisions. BBMP, BESCOM, and BWSSB officers will be deployed to these control rooms to ensure quick coordination.

“A WhatsApp group comprising officers from various departments should be created to address rain-related problems,” he said. He also directed officials to undertake annual maintenance of the city’s 175 km long Storm Water Drains and to repair potholes. Of the 647 potholes identified by the city’s traffic police, 323 have been fixed. He said the remaining 239 will be filled shortly.

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao also instructed officers to personally visit flood-prone areas and inspect areas that face problems during monsoon.