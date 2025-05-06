Lokayukta police detains Kempegowda Nagar police inspector, SI with Rs 1 lakh bribe in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police have arrested police inspector Shivaji Rao and sub-inspector Shivanand of Kempegowda Nagar Police Station, along with a Rs 1 lakh bribe that they allegedly accepted from the complainant to favour him in a crime registered against him by a businessman.

According to the official statement, the complainant, Keshavamurthy, a resident of Avalahalli in the city, approached the Lokayukta police, unable to pay the Rs 6 lakh bribe demanded by the accused police officials.

The bribe was demanded in exchange for helping him in a crime registered against him with Kempegowda Nagar police in February 2025.

Accordingly, the Lokayukta police laid the trap after registering the crime under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and secured both inspector Shivaji Rao and sub-inspector Shivanand along with Rs 1 lakh bribe.

The complainant is an accused:

Uttam Chand Maru, a businessman from Kempegowda Nagar, filed a complaint against Keshavamurthy, who had earlier lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police at the Kempegowda Nagar police station on February 20, 2025. According to the complaint, Keshavamurthy came in contact with Uttam Chand Maru by buying gold ornaments from him in 2018.