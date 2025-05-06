Man kills wife who wanted call put on speaker

BENGALURU: Enraged with his wife for insisting that he put a call on speaker, a 43-year-old man allegedly killed her, and was arrested by Basaveshwaranagar police.

The deceased is Namita Sahu (43), a homemaker. The accused, Lokesh Kumar Gehlot, a native of Rajasthan, runs a digital photo studio in Cubbonpet. The couple had been married for five years and has a three-year-old daughter. They were living in a rented house in Basaveshwaranagar.

According to police, the couple frequently quarrelled over trivial issues. On April 24, around 5pm, Gehlot received a phone call from Namita’s brother. When Namita insisted that he put the call on speaker, Gehlot refused, which led to an argument. As the quarrel escalated, Gehlot strangled Namita to death. Based on a complaint from the house owner, a murder case was registered, and Gehlot was arrested, police said.

Police added that Namita’s family members had alleged that Gehlot had been harassing her for money to develop his photo studio and purchase a plot in the city.

He had allegedly taken Rs 60,000 from Namita, which she had saved while working before marriage. He also pressured her for more money from her parental home. Police registered a case under Section 80 (dowry death) and 103 (murder) of BNS. Gehlot is currently in judicial custody.