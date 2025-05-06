Power connection to 7-storey building cut for violating building bylaws

BENGALURU: Power supply to a seven-storey building at Soundarya Layout in BBMP’s Bagalgunte Ward 14 was disconnected on Monday for violation of building bylaws.

Bharath S from Soundarya Layout said though the matter was brought to the notice of BBMP officials in 2023, no action was taken. Construction work continued.

“Despite my complaint that the building is being built on a piece of agricultural land in violation of rules, the BBMP took no action. As I kept seeking action against the building owner, the BBMP acted on my complaint a few days ago and sent notices. The palike also directed Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to initiate action,” Bharath said.

“Bescom officials visited the building on Monday and disconnected power supply to the unauthorised building of Manjappa P. The officials had issued a notice to the building owner, seeking his reply. As he did not respond, they disconnected the power supply to the building,” Bharath said.

Assistant executive engineer of Bescom Panindra said that based on a letter from BBMP, the jurisdictional Bescom issued a notice to the building owner to respond within a week.

“As there was no response from Manjappa, we sent a team to the layout on Monday and disconnected power supply to the building,” he said.