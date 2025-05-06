Singer Sonu Nigam says sorry after KFCC ‘ban’

BENGALURU: Hours after Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) decided to ‘ban’ singer Sonu Nigam from performing as a playback singer for Kannada films/albums for his alleged remarks against Kannadigas, the singer tendered his apology on Monday.

“Sorry Karnataka. My Love for you, is bigger than my Ego. Love you always,” he posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba told TNIE that Avalahalli police, who had registered an FIR against the singer, issued a notice to him on Monday to appear before them for questioning in the case. “The singer has been given seven days’ time,” he added.

Earlier in the day, KFCC president M Narasimhulu said the decision to ‘ban’ Sonu was taken as he had hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. “We have collectively decided that Sonu Nigam should not be part of any Kannada film. We will also request event organisers to keep him away from concerts and shows. This will continue until he tenders an unconditional apology,” Narasimhulu added.

The singer landed in a controversy for his remarks during a live concert in the city on April 25. When the audience demanded that he sing Kannada songs, he said, “Kannada, Kannada, Kannada -- this is why the Pahalgam terror attack happened.”

After a video of the incident went viral, a Kannada activist filed a complaint with Avalahalli police on May 3, alleging that the singer’s statement had hurt Kannadigas’ sentiments.

Based on the complaint, Sonu was booked for criminal intimidation, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and public mischief.

Later, the singer took to social media and posted a video allegedly justifying his statements that “a few goonda elements are found everywhere. We need to confront such people and we have to stop those spreading hatred.”